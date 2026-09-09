The jeers that rained down on Vinicius Junior the moment Real Madrid substituted him against Inter Milan, in the opening game of their Champions League campaign, were about far more than one bad night. They marked the eruption of a silent crisis that had been simmering all summer.

Fernando Kallas, the well-known Brazilian journalist, has laid it all bare. His account explains how Madrid's star turned from an icon into the "favourite enemy" of his own supporters, and how a surprise offer from the club's board changed everything at the last moment.

The last-minute offer

Kallas, a Reuters correspondent, revealed in comments to Spanish radio station Cadena SER the behind-the-scenes story of the shocking negotiations to renew Vinicius's contract until 2032.

He said: "A lot of things happened this summer, and those close to Vinicius were seeing him outside Real Madrid up until 24 hours before the final offer. They thought he would join Arsenal because they had asked for a figure they never believed Real Madrid would pay."

"Suddenly, at the last moment, Real Madrid made an offer that surprised everyone and changed everything," he added. "When you see yourself outside the club and then suddenly find yourself inside it, your thinking changes. It's not easy psychologically."

Unjustified jeers

Those jeers at the Bernabeu in the first round of the Champions League were harsh and unjustified, in Kallas's view. "The Inter match was not a match to jeer Vinicius," he explained. "Madrid played badly as a whole. It's true he wasted two chances, but he made three decisive passes that paved the way for Ibrahim, Mbappe and Bellingham to score."

He also pointed to the player returning in poorer fitness after the World Cup. "These matches are like a preparation period for him," he said. "While Barcelona manage Rodri's minutes, Vinicius was a starter and played almost every minute."

The "favourite enemy" and the derby test

The Brazilian journalist closed with a stark diagnosis of a fractured relationship: "A large part of Real Madrid's fanbase has come to harbour hatred towards him, and it seems this is irreversible. The relationship became strained due to problems that go far beyond the pitch."

"Vinicius has to give his best in every match, otherwise he will be met with jeers," he added. "He has become the favourite enemy of the Bernabeu fans."

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He continued: "He doesn't have to change things, because he's not the one who created this situation. Perhaps the fans should also play their part. It's not in Real Madrid's interest for its fans to jeer their own players in only the fourth match of the season."

For Kallas, the real test awaits Vinicius in the Madrid derby against Atletico on 20 September.