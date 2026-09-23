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FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LILLE-PSGAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

The French judiciary shocks Achraf Hakimi with an official decision in the "rape case"

Morocco vs Gabon
Morocco
Gabon
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans
Paris Saint-Germain
Le Mans
Ligue 1
A. Hakimi
Morocco
Gabon
France

An important development in the case


Achraf Hakimi has been dealt a hammer blow. The Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco star received the news on Wednesday after an official decision landed in the case in which he stands accused of rape.

A young woman accused the PSG defender of rape over events dating back to 2023. Hakimi had appealed last June's court ruling that referred him for trial.

 The highest court in the French judicial system rejected that appeal, clearing the way for his trial.

France's Court of Cassation, the country's highest court, confirmed on Wednesday that Hakimi will stand trial before the criminal court in the Hauts-de-Seine department, according to Foot Mercato.

Bertrand Perier, the plaintiff's lawyer before the Court of Cassation, told Agence France-Presse: "The Court of Cassation rejected Achraf Hakimi's appeal, considering that there are no serious grounds justifying its acceptance."

 The ruling does not convict the player. That will be decided during his trial before the competent criminal court.

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