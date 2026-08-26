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Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

The fox breaks his silence: Laporta announces he will hold on to Alvarez and extends an olive branch to Atletico

Transfers
J. Alvarez
Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga
Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid
Sevilla
Atletico Madrid
Argentina
Spain

Barça will not give up

Joan Laporta has broken his silence on one of the summer's most eye-catching sagas, confirming Barcelona's determination to sign Argentine striker Julian Alvarez while sending a friendly message to Atletico Madrid over the chances of getting a deal done.

Speaking to Spanish newspaperMundo Deportivo, the Barcelona president confirmed the club remain keen on Alvarez despite the complications of negotiating with Atletico.

Laporta said: "We are very interested in the player, and we hope our offer will be accepted, all with full respect for Atletico Madrid."

He added, in comments the newspaper described as "extending an olive branch": "If Atletico is prepared to sell the player during the transfer window, then we are ready to sign him in line with the offer we have submitted."

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Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM

The timing tells its own story. The Alvarez deal remains stalled between Barcelona's determination to land the player and Atletico's refusal to let him go easily.

Barcelona have tabled an offer worth 100 million euros, and Laporta confirmed more than once that the bid is on the table. Atletico's board, though, have not sanctioned the Argentine's departure.

Matters have grown more complicated with Arsenal entering the picture. The English club remain interested in Alvarez, even though previous reports suggested the player himself would prefer a move to Barcelona.

Speculation over his future has ramped up in the last few hours after he was absent from Atletico Madrid's training on Wednesday due to a health complaint, with the window nearing its close. So far, nobody has officially linked the absence to his transfer situation.

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