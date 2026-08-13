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Al Ittihad v Al Shabab - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

The fourth blow: NEOM deepens the wounds of Al-Ittihad's heart

Transfers
Al Ittihad
Neom SC
F. Al-Ghamdi
Saudi Arabia

What will "the Tigers" do in the new season?

Neom deepened Al-Ittihad's wounds in the Saudi Roshn League after signing a new player from them during the current summer transfer window.

The move was confirmed yesterday, Wednesday, when Neom announced the signing of Al-Ittihad midfielder Faisal Al-Ghamdi on loan until the end of next season.

Al-Ghamdi leaves after just one season at the club. He played 20 matches, scoring once and providing two assists.

At 25, he becomes the fourth midfielder Al-Ittihad have lost before the start of the new campaign. The exodus deepens a crisis in a position already stretched thin.

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Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
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Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
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Al Kholood
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Brazilian Fabinho had already gone, leaving on a free after his contract expired. Mali's Mamadou Doumbia remains sidelined by a long-term injury dating back to last season, while Hamed Al-Ghamdi suffered a cruciate ligament injury during pre-season.

Al-Ittihad have hit back in the market, though. They signed Senegalese midfielder Dion Lopy from Spain's Almeria and Rakan Al-Kaabi from Al-Feiha, and promoted Farha Al-Shamrani to the first team.

Their league campaign gets under way the day after tomorrow, Saturday, when they face Al-Kholood in the opening round.

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