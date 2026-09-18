Abdo Atif, the former Saudi Arabia national team star, has named the real threat to the Green Falcons at Gulf Cup 27, which kicks off in a matter of days.

Saudi Arabia host the tournament between 23 September and 6 October.

The draw placed the hosts in Group One alongside Iraq, Oman and Kuwait.

Speaking on the "In the Goal" programme on Al Arabiya, Atif said: "The Saudi Arabia national team can get past the group stage in the Gulf Cup 27."

He was quick to stress just how tough topping Group One will be, with Iraq lying in wait as a formidable rival.

Iraq, he argued, boast real cohesion under a coach of Graham Arnold's calibre. The Australian has moulded them into a tight unit.

Atif also flagged the part the home crowd must play, urging the fans to drive the Saudi players deep into the tournament.

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