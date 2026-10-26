The season's first El Clasico ended in a 2-1 win for Real Madrid, with the refereeing controversy largely confined to one moment: Joao Cancelo's challenge on Yan Diomande, which forced the Ivorian off the pitch for a minute to receive treatment.

Guti, the former Real Madrid star, was commentating on the match for the DAZN network and called for the video assistant referee to review the play.

The DAZN network website reported: "Guti felt that the incident of Cancelo's challenge on Diomande was one of the cases that could be reviewed because of the violence of the tackle".

"I find it unreasonable that the video assistant referee did not intervene," Guti said.

It happened in the second half. The two players were competing for the ball, and Cancelo couldn't keep up with the Real Madrid winger as he tried to escape the grip of the Portuguese full-back.

Just as the Real Madrid man seemed about to break clear, Cancelo stretched out his leg and the studs of his boot caught the lower part of Diomande's leg, directly near the ankle.

Under the new amendments to the refereeing regulations, a tackle at the ankle like this one could have earned Cancelo a straight red card for violent play. That would have turned the match on its head, and it explains Guti's demand for a review.

Worse still for Real Madrid, Barcelona scored through Raphinha just a minute and a half after Diomande was forced off, with the Ivorian still on the pitch when the goal went in.

That strike overshadowed the tackle, but it left Real Madrid's fans concerned, and that concern soon turned to anger.