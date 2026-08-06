The Football Association settles the controversy over the deadline for clubs to regularise their status

The Egyptian Football Association has settled the controversy surrounding reports that it had submitted a request to the Ministry of Youth and Sports to grant a number of clubs additional time to sort out their legal and administrative situations before the start of the new season.

An official source within the association told the press the reports were completely untrue. No official correspondence had gone to the Ministry of Youth and Sports asking for a full season's grace period for 22 clubs, contrary to what had circulated.

Reality was rather different, the source explained. One of the clubs still battling a crisis over its legal licence had itself submitted the request for a grace period to complete its procedures. The Egyptian Football Association had not.

Governing regulations apply to every club without exception, the source stressed, and the association had lodged no collective request to grant a grace period to a group of clubs. What had circulated rested on no documents or official correspondence from the association.

The source signed off by underlining the need to check the facts before spreading news about club licences and to consult official sources, especially with preparations under way for the new season.

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