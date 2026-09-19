Riyadh, 19 September 2026 – The first round (Split 1) of the Kings League MENA got under way on Friday evening, 18 September, with excitement crackling through the opening match day. The Kool Arena in Riyadh's Boulevard was once again the home of football entertainment in the Arab world.

Five thrilling matches brought together the ten participating teams and delivered on every promise to the fans. The crowd revelled in a flurry of 44 goals, a superb showcase of world footballing talent, breath-taking penalty shoot-outs, a derby settled by a big scoreline, and a stunning surprise to close the evening.

Ultra Chmicha, led by content creator Ilias El Maliki, opened the competition with a thrilling 8-4 win over Turbo, led by content creator Tarbon, in an attacking, goal-laden match. Turbo had reached the semi-final of the Kings Cup MENA last year.

Making their first appearance in the Kings League MENA, Rising Peaks, led by content creator Abdulrahman Al-Shehri, put in a strong performance against ABO FC, led by content creator Abu Fla, and stayed in contention until the final moments. Normal time ended 5-5 before ABO FC settled it via a penalty shoot-out, winning 3-1 to claim the points. Rising Peaks proved from the outset they would not be an easy opponent during the first round.

One of the standout events of the day was the Jordanian derby between 3BS and Red Zone. It marked the first Kings League meeting between two Jordanian national team stars and co-presidents of the teams, Yazan Al-Naimat and Ali Alwan. Red Zone, led by Maherco and Alwan, took control and hammered 3BS, led by Absi and Al-Naimat, 7-1. The result sent an early message of intent to the rest of the first round.





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Elsewhere, Bakhira FC, led by content creators Younes Zarou and Ashraf Sabiri, began their campaign with a hard-fought 4-3 win over RA2, led by content creator Raed. Then came the biggest shock of the day. FWZ stunned everyone by beating Kings Cup title holders DR7 5-2, with both teams missing their president penalties in a thrilling finish. The team led by content creator Fawaz had avenged their defeat to the team led by content creator Darbaha in the final of the Kings League MENA 2025.

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The first round continues on Monday 21 September with the second match day at the Kool Arena. You can find the full schedule for the second match day via the Kings League MENA website.

Tickets for the second match day of the first round are available via the Webook platform, where each match night is divided into three sessions for which tickets can be purchased, as follows: the first session: from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm Saudi Arabia time - the second session: from 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm Saudi Arabia time - the third session: from 11:00 pm to 12:00 am Saudi Arabia time.

Fans across the region can watch every match for free via the personal broadcast channels of the Kings League MENA team presidents, as well as the tournament's official channels on the Kick and YouTube and TikTok and Twitch platforms. MBC Group, the official media partner, also covers the tournament live across the MENA region through MBC Action and Shahid.

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An overview of the Kings League MENA tournament

The Kings League MENA tournament helps spread the global Kings League culture across the Middle East and North Africa, through a joint venture between the Kings League and SRJ Sports Investments. It brings together teams from across the Arab world, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco, alongside Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar, and is presided over by an elite group of the region's most prominent content creators and live streamers.

After the exceptional success of the Kings League MENA in 2025, the tournament returns this year to the Kool Arena in Riyadh for the first stage during September and October 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Maanna Strategic Communications

Email: kingsleague@maannacomms.com



