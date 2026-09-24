The first casualty: Real Madrid star officially left out of France squad

Real Madrid have been dealt a blow at the start of the international break. One of their key players has picked up an injury inside the France camp that rules him out of the squad.

France take on Turkey tomorrow, Friday, in the UEFA Nations League, Zinedine Zidane's first match at the helm of the French technical staff.

Then came the injury to Real Madrid defender Ibrahima Konaté, souring the mood in the French camp before their Nations League campaign had even begun.

The French Football Federation confirmed in an official statement that Konaté felt pain in his knee during training. He underwent an MRI scan yesterday, Wednesday, and was diagnosed with a slight sprain in his right knee.

The statement said, as reported by "Foot Mercato": "In agreement with the technical staff and following amicable discussions between the doctors of the French national team and Real Madrid, the player has been permitted to return to his club as of today. He has been replaced by Leny Yoro (Manchester United defender), who is currently at the French Football Federation with the Under-21 team."

Konaté has been central to Real Madrid's season, starting six La Liga matches for Los Blancos and lining up against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

The French defender joined Real Madrid last summer on a free transfer, after his contract with Liverpool expired.

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