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Goal.com
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imago-sport-1066852417.jpgAnadolu Agency
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

The fifth strike: Al-Ahly continues its run of renewing stars' contracts

Premier League
K. El Debes
Al Ahly SC
Egypt

Al-Ahly ties down a new player with a long-term contract

Al Ahly of Egypt have continued their run of renewing the contracts of the team's stars during the current period, in order to impose greater stability within the squad.

The Red Giant confirmed the news in an official statement on Wednesday evening, extending Karim El Debes's deal until 2030.

Al Ahly's statement explained: "Karim El Debes has extended his contract with the club until 2030, and Essam Salah El Din, head of the contracts sector, completed all administrative and financial procedures in full coordination with Wael Gomaa, the football director."

El Debes becomes the fifth player Al Ahly have tied down during the current period, following Emam Ashour, Marwan Attia, Mostafa Shobier and Omar Moawad.

Ashour, Attia, Moawad and El Debes have all signed long-term deals until 2030, while Shobier committed until 2029.

Premier League
Al Ahly SC crest
Al Ahly SC
AHL
Smouha SC crest
Smouha SC
SMO

Under Moroccan coach Houcine Ammouta, Al Ahly began their Egyptian Premier League campaign in wonderful fashion, winning their opening two rounds against El Sharkia Enppi and Zed.

Next up is Smouha tomorrow, Thursday, in the third round of the Egyptian Premier League.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

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