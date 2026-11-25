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Bayern Munich visit French side Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, but Michael Olise will miss out with a foot injury. The star is still a talking point ahead of the match at the Decathlon Arena.

Lille club president Olivier Letang told Eurosport he wanted to sign Olise before the winger moved from Crystal Palace to Bayern in the summer of 2024.

"I've followed his development since his time at Reading," he revealed. "I loved him and I still do." Olise came through the youth systems of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, among others, before joining Reading in 2017. The forward broke into Reading's first team in early 2020 and made his breakthrough soon afterwards. "I got a tip-off. That's how I discovered him," explained Letang, who then followed Olise's progress closely.

Olise joined Crystal Palace for €9.3 million in the summer of 2021 and made a name for himself in the Premier League. Bayern made a firm move for him in 2024 and paid his €53 million release clause, ending Letang and Lille's hopes: "€60 million is not an option for Lille. Transfer fees for a Premier League player are hardly affordable for a French club. And the level of wages is completely different from what we're used to."

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Lille then abandoned their efforts to sign Olise: "The fee was out of the question. Otherwise, I would have signed him straight away." Lille, who sit third in Ligue 1, paid their club-record fee of €27 million for Jonathan David in 2020.

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Bayern, meanwhile, got their money's worth. Olise made an immediate impact in Munich and became one of the best players in the world. The 24-year-old is now also a regular for France and finished in the top 10 of the Ballon d'Or voting a few weeks ago.

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How long is Michael Olise under contract at Bayern Munich?

Olise's contract with the Bundesliga record champions runs until 2029. Bayern want to extend it. So far, however, the winger, who is reportedly a target for Real Madrid, has given nothing away about his medium- and long-term plans.

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Olise will miss Bayern's match on Wednesday evening because of a bruised metatarsal sustained in Friday evening's 1-1 draw with 1. FC Cologne . It remains unclear whether he can return for the league game against Hamburg at the weekend.

His absence is another blow for head coach Vincent Kompany. The visitors will be without several key players in Lille. Their attacking options are particularly stretched following the long-term absences of Ismael Saibari and Harry Kane.

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Olise has registered 12 goals and seven assists in 16 competitive appearances this season. "Michael will come back at some point. Hopefully we won't have to wait too long," Kompany said at Tuesday's press conference.

Bayern sit 14th in the Champions League table and urgently need three points to maintain a good chance of qualifying directly for the knockout stage. Lille are yet to win and sit second from bottom with one point from four games.