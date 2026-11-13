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Turkish club Besiktas have taken a new step in their efforts to sign Morocco international Brahim Diaz, the Real Madrid player, after hosting his father, Abdelkader, in the city of Istanbul for three days, in a move that reflects the club's seriousness about acquiring the player during the upcoming winter transfer window.

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The Turkish newspaper "Fotospor" revealed that Besiktas president Serdar Adali and coach Vincenzo Italiano met the father of the Moroccan player to discuss a possible move for his son. The pair wanted to gauge the family's stance on the sporting project the club hopes will convince Diaz to try something new in the Turkish league.

These talks stretch back weeks. Brahim Diaz held a video call with the Italian coach at the end of last October, with the blessing of Real Madrid's management.

Italiano used that call to lay out the details of Besiktas's sporting project and the role waiting for the player should he agree to the switch.

That first meeting left a positive impression on the Moroccan star, according to the Turkish newspaper. It prompted Besiktas officials to step things up, moving from simply contacting the player to opening direct channels with his inner circle, keen to test the chances of getting a deal done before any official talks with the Spanish club.

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Abdelkader Diaz took in the Besiktas match against Genclerbirligi on his visit. He also held fresh talks with Italiano, who was eager to spell out his technical vision for the player and the role he could fill in the side, before returning to Spain once the trip was over.

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The Turkish club are banking on these contacts drawing positive signals from the player's family, clearing the way for the next stage of negotiations. The Besiktas hierarchy know how much rests on landing Diaz's approval before they open direct discussions with Real Madrid over the terms of a transfer.

Should he get those encouraging signals, Serdar Adali plans to fly to Madrid and meet the Royal club's officials to begin negotiations for the player. The aim is simple: turn early interest into a workable agreement during the winter window.

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Besiktas's string of moves points to one thing. They want this deal, and they want it done through a clear path that starts by selling the project to the player and his circle, then moves on to the table with Real Madrid.

Everything, though, hinges on Brahim Diaz's final decision and whether the Spanish club are willing to sanction his exit next January.