Real Madrid have been linked with a swoop for Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister in the summer of 2026, with the Argentine's contract at Anfield running until 2028.

The 27-year-old swapped Brighton for Liverpool in the summer of 2023 in a 42 million euros deal.

Reports had suggested a crisis was brewing at Anfield over the midfielder's future, with talks over a new deal said to be at a standstill.

His father and agent has now shot those claims down.

Carlos Mac Allister told 365Scores that no talks are currently under way with the Reds' hierarchy over an extension.

As he explained, the deal running to 2028 remains in place, both sides are honouring it, and his son is focused solely on producing his best football for the team.

Any suggestion of resentment over team-mates being handed new contracts was dismissed too, though he stopped short of spelling out his own position on a renewal. They respect the calls made by Liverpool's board, he said, and their eyes are fixed on the future.

He also drew a line under the Real Madrid talk, insisting the Spanish giants have never made contact at any point in his son's career.

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