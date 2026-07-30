The European Commission moves after the controversy over FIFA's proposal

The European Commission announced on Thursday that it is monitoring and following up on the latest proposal issued by the International Federation of Association Football regarding attracting foreign investment to run its competitions.

The row has intensified in recent days since news broke of FIFA's plan to sell a share of the World Cup's commercial rights to private investment funds tied to the circles of US President Donald Trump.

At the heart of the plan sits a new affiliated entity worth 20 billion dollars, built to run the World Cup and other major tournaments. FIFA would offer up to 20% of its shares to private sector investors.

Reuters published a statement from the European Commission's spokesperson, who confirmed they are watching FIFA's proposal closely.

Any complaint the Commission receives over FIFA's plan will be assessed, the spokesperson explained, reviewed and checked for compliance with the applicable laws.

The European Union has already announced its categorical rejection of the proposal. The Asian Football Confederation, meanwhile, voiced its reservations and demanded consultations before any decision is taken.