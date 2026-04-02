The English Football Association has charged Maguire

The Football Association has charged Harry Maguire over his reaction to being sent off during Manchester United’s 2–2 draw with Bournemouth.

Maguire (33) was shown a straight red card in the 78th minute of the 31st round of the Premier League after fouling Bournemouth striker Ivanelsson inside the penalty area.

Referee Stuart Attwell’s decision was subsequently confirmed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), and the home side converted the penalty, whilst Maguire was furious at the decision and confronted both Attwell and fourth official Matt Donohue.

His reaction landed him in trouble, with a statement from the Football Association (FA) reading: “Harry Maguire has been charged following his sending-off in the 78th minute of Manchester United’s Premier League match against Bournemouth on 20 March.”

According to the Mirror, the English defender is alleged to have behaved in an improper manner, used abusive or insulting language, or behaved in an abusive manner towards the fourth official following his sending-off.

It added that Harry Maguire has until today, 2 April, to submit a response.

Maguire has been suspended for one match, meaning he will miss the Red Devils’ clash against Leeds United on Monday 13 April, but his suspension could be extended given the charge against him.

Read also: Decision made... Manchester United settle Maguire’s future







