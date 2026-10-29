The English FA deals Arsenal a fresh blow after the "Carabao" disaster

Arsenal have been dealt a painful blow. The English Football Association announced today, Thursday, that they had rejected the club's appeal against the red card shown to their young jewel Max Dowman in the League Cup.

The 16-year-old was sent off in the 85th minute of Tuesday's disastrous tie, which Arsenal lost on penalties 5-3 to fourth-tier Fleetwood Town after a 1-1 draw. His dismissal came for a kick on opposition player Harrison Neal in the wake of a violent challenge.

Independent commission rejects Arsenal's appeal

Arsenal lodged a double appeal, contesting both the sending-off itself and the severity of the punishment. An independent regulatory commission threw out both claims, the English FA confirmed in an official statement.

"An independent regulatory commission has announced the rejection of the wrongful dismissal and excessive punishment claims brought on behalf of Max Dowman, and the Arsenal player will be suspended for three matches," the FA said in its statement, adding that the detailed reasons for the decision would follow later.

Three fiery matches without the talent

The ban rules Dowman out of three crucial league matches against Liverpool, Hull City and Newcastle United. He will not feature in domestic competition again until the top-of-the-table clash at home to Manchester City on 29 November.

There is a single piece of good news for Mikel Arteta. The suspension does not apply to European competitions, so Dowman remains available for the eagerly awaited Champions League tie against Slavia Prague on 4 November.