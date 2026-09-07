The Roshn League transfer market no longer resembles the picture painted in the summer of 2023, when Saudi clubs turned into an immense purchasing power and opened their doors to dozens of global stars at record figures. After years of massive spending, Saudi football has entered a new phase. The most prominent theme is rationalising expenditure and reordering priorities, without abandoning ambition or the ability to settle major deals.

The summer of 2026 laid this change bare. Saudi clubs' spending on transfers fell to around 407 million dollars, a drop of 26.3% from the summer of 2025, making the current season the lowest-spending since the project to attract stars began.

From buying stars to identifying needs

In the early years of the project, a player's name and marketing value drove Saudi moves. The equation has gradually shifted. Clubs now fix on the most important question: does the team really need this player?

Reduced spending does not necessarily mean declining ambition. It reflects a desire to build more balanced squads, cut out unnecessary signings, and treat contracts and salaries as part of a long-term project.

Younger players capable of delivering technically for years now command greater focus, rather than big names who have reached the final stages of their careers.

The billions recede, but the major deals have not disappeared

The new picture does not mean the Roshn League has locked away its coffers. It has simply become more selective in using its financial power.

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Al-Hilal, for example, settled the deal for Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, who arrived from Arsenal for around 65 million euros in one of the biggest deals of the summer. The club kept reinforcing its squad with high-level players.

The difference is that this time the deal fits a clear vision for shaping the team, rather than merely adding a new global name to the list of stars. Martinelli is 25 years old, in line with the new approach towards players who can represent a long-term sporting investment.

Here the most important idea emerges: the Roshn League has not stopped spending, but it thinks harder about where it places its money.

The departure of the stars, and the beginning of a different phase

The summer also saw a number of big names leave, figures who made up part of the league's image over the past years. Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez and Fabinho all departed, and reliance on the model of the veteran player on a huge salary fell away.

Rather than compensating for every departing star with a bigger name, clubs have begun to reassess their needs. That reflects the project's move from a phase of building the league's global image to one more closely tied to sustainability, competition and developing the local product.

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A larger goal drives this change too: giving Saudi players greater room to develop, after the past years raised questions about how much the density of foreign signings squeezed the opportunities of local talent.

The Roshn League redefines the power of the mercato

The next phase will not be measured by the number of deals or the total money the clubs spend. It will be measured by how far they succeed in turning spending into stronger teams, a more balanced competition, and a greater market value for the league.

The drop in the transfer bill is no setback for the Saudi project. It marks a move to a more mature phase, one in which signing a global player is no longer a goal in itself but a means of serving the needs of the team and the project.

Billions were the most prominent theme of the Roshn League at the start of the recruitment project. The new theme is smart selection: fewer deals, more precise spending, younger ages, and specific needs, while keeping the ability to break the rule when the right player appears.

It is quite simply the end of the era of "who pays more?" and the start of a new one that asks: "who knows how to spend better?"