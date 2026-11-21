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The Jawwy Elite League returns after a two-week pause for the recent international break, and with it come many talented players whom fans are looking forward to enjoying in round 11.

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The Jawwy Elite League's eleventh round kicks off on Monday 23 November and runs over 4 days until Thursday.

Over those four days, the stars of the Saudi Under-21 league promise plenty of entertainment and excitement.

Amadou Diang: the Elite League's Mané

Few talents have emerged as clearly this season as Senegalese striker Amadou Bamba Diang of Al-Hazem, last season's champions.

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Diang has established himself as one of the competition's best strikers. His 8 goals put him second in the scoring charts, just one behind Al-Ahli star Musa Adam.

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He's been on fire lately, with 5 goals in his last 4 matches, including 2 in his previous outing against Al-Tadamon, a fixture postponed from round five.

Those performances have revived memories of his compatriot Sadio Mané, the Al-Nassr star, whether in the Saudi Roshn League with Al-Nassr, at his historic club Liverpool, or even at Southampton and Bayern Munich.

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Diang will want to keep that form going in his toughest test yet, against Al-Ittihad. They lead this season's Jawwy Elite League and own the strongest defence, having conceded only 4 goals. They also boast the season's best goalkeeper so far in Mohammed Hazazi, who has kept 4 clean sheets.

Jan Petek: Al-Riyadh's lion

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Another foreign player has made an impact between the posts this season that's impossible to overlook: Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Petek of Al-Riyadh.

Petek joined Al-Riyadh on a free transfer in the summer of 2025 and has produced his best form for the capital club since the start of the Saudi Under-21 league season. His 3 clean sheets are the second-highest total, behind Al-Ittihad's Mohammed Hazazi and Al-Hilal's Abdulelah Al-Ghamdi.

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His displays have helped Al-Riyadh lose only once all season. They've broken into the top four and sit third on 21 points, one behind second-placed Al-Ahli.

Next up for Petek: Al-Ahli themselves and their ferocious striker Musa Adam, the Jawwy Elite League's top scorer this season with 9 goals. Al-Riyadh will be out to snatch second place, and their Slovenian keeper to prove he's one of the best in the competition.

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Ramez Al-Attar

Musa Adam is a lethal finisher who makes the most of his chances with trademark skill. But someone has to create those chances, and at Al-Ahli that man is Ramez Al-Attar.

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You don't need to look hard to spot Al-Attar's talent in any match he plays. His dazzling left foot spreads magic all over the pitch and hands out gifts to teammates in front of the opposition goal.

Al-Attar came through the youth ranks at Al-Ahli, winning several titles at Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17 level, before stepping up to the Under-21 side and the Jawwy Elite League.

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The left-footed magician hasn't wasted time proving his worth. He's provided 4 assists in the competition this season, the third-highest total and just two behind leader Muhannad Al-Qudaibi of Al-Qadsiah.

His left is his stronger foot, but Al-Attar is handy with his right too. He used it to score against Al-Watan last September, with a superb strike from the edge of the penalty area.

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He'll be hoping to work more magic when Al-Ahli face a tough test against Al-Riyadh. They want to hold on to second place and close in on leaders Al-Ittihad, their neighbours and traditional rivals.

Muhannad Al-Qudaibi: the Jawwy League's Beckham

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Magic usually means sublime through balls that slice open defences from the centre of the pitch. Muhannad Al-Qudaibi, the winger for Al-Qadsiah's Under-21 side, has mastered a different kind.

Al-Qudaibi leads the assist charts outright in the Saudi Under-21 league this season, with 6 goals set up.

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What stands out is how he delivers them. Rather than direct through balls, his assists come from accurate crosses that land straight on the head or foot of strikers in front of goal.

Al-Qudaibi has revived a type of winger that has largely disappeared in recent years: the touchline winger, who bursts down his flank and whips in an accurate cross for the striker to convert.

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That style was popular in the past, and its most famous exponent was English legend David Beckham. It has faded in recent years in favour of the inverted winger, who cuts inside onto his stronger foot.

Al-Qudaibi will be a solution not only for Al-Qadsiah in their next Jawwy Elite League match against Al-Hilal, but perhaps for the Saudi national team in years to come, bringing back a style of play that has become rare.

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Mohammed Al-Eisa: the missing goalscorer

The Jawwy Elite League is also missing one of the standout talents from the start of this season: Al-Ettifaq's Mohammed Al-Eisa.

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Al-Eisa is the second-highest scorer in this season's competition with 8 goals, one behind Al-Ahli striker Musa Adam.

Strangely, he hasn't scored in the last 4 rounds. All eight of his goals came in the first 6 rounds, 4 of them in the opening 10-1 win over Al-Tadamon.

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He couldn't ask for a better chance to rediscover his scoring touch than a big match against Al-Nassr, when the sides meet in Dammam on Tuesday.