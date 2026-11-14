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England Men Training & Press ConferenceGetty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
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The Egypt incident and the 2004 crisis raise England's fears against Spain: Tuchel prepares for the worst

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Thomas Tuchel, the England manager, is preparing to remind his players of the measures and protocols in place to deal with racist abuse inside the stadiums, ahead of the anticipated clash against Spain tomorrow, Sunday evening, as part of the UEFA Nations League.

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This fixture carries weight beyond the scoreline, rooted in a tense history of racial discrimination between the two sides.

Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium will host the game. It marks England's first trip to the Spanish capital since that infamous friendly against La Roja in November 2004, when several England players faced racist insults and chants from sections of the crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu.

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Ashley Cole, Rio Ferdinand, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Jermaine Jenas and Jermain Defoe were all targeted that night.

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A fine for the Spanish Football Federation followed, an episode that left a clear mark on the relationship between the two teams.

England have played other matches on Spanish soil since, yet they have never returned to Madrid to face the national team. Their later meetings came in other cities, including Seville and Alicante.

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Tuchel's comments land amid renewed controversy over racism in Spanish stadiums, following the friendly between Spain and Egypt in Barcelona on 31 March, which ended goalless.

A group of Spanish fans aimed anti-Muslim chants at the visitors that day, prompting organisers to broadcast warning messages on the screens and loudspeakers inside the stadium.

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FIFA responded with a financial fine for the Spanish Federation. The governing body also ordered 15% of the stands to be closed at the stadium hosting Spain's next friendly, or those seats handed to community groups and organisations working to combat discrimination.

Speaking to French network "RMC", Tuchel said he would brief his players on the procedures to follow should any violations occur on Sunday, recalling what unfolded on the previous visit to Madrid.

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The German coach said: "Perhaps we should set aside 5 minutes to brief the players on the protocol, if there is a precedent in Madrid. It is important that the players know the protocol."

England, he explained, had already discussed the issue before the match against Serbia in Belgrade in September 2025. There are clear procedures for dealing with such incidents, he stressed, and the team would be ready to face them if they arose.

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UEFA operate a three-stage protocol to counter racist and discriminatory behaviour inside stadiums.

Stage one begins with stopping the match and asking fans to cease the abuse over the loudspeakers.

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Should it continue, the referee halts play again for between five and ten minutes, with players asked to leave the pitch temporarily.

Any further racist conduct after the restart hands the referee the final call: abandon the match.

Written byMuhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Shift Managing Editor

Professional Summary

A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.

I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.

Personal Background & Football Philosophy

My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.

One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise

Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:

Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.

Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.

Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.

Career Milestones & Highlights

Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.

All-Time Favorite XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.

Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.

Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.

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