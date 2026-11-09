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FC Barcelona v Al Ahly SC - Joan Gamper TrophyGetty Images Sport
Karim Malim
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The dream collides with reality: the fate of Sofiane Benjeddida's deal with Wydad

Transfers
S. Benjdida
KACM vs Wydad Casablanca
KACM
Wydad Casablanca
Botola Pro
Al Ahly SC vs El Sekka El Hadid
Al Ahly SC
El Sekka El Hadid
Cup
Al Ahly SC vs Pyramids FC
Pyramids FC
Premier League
Morocco
Egypt

Al-Ahly's salary spoils the plan

Morocco's Soufiane Benjdida looks unlikely to join Wydad in the winter transfer window, despite media reports linking the Al Ahly of Egypt striker with a return to the Moroccan league through the door of the red side.

Moroccan website "Elbotola", citing a source close to Wydad, revealed that the club have ruled out signing Benjdida on loan next January. No official move has been made to recruit the player, with the deal also carrying a hefty financial cost.

Reports claimed Wydad were ready to lodge a loan bid with Al Ahly for the Moroccan striker. The source insists Benjdida is not among the names the club are targeting right now.

Media figure Ahmed Shobair echoed that view. He believes the high salary Benjdida earns at Al Ahly could be a major obstacle to the deal, even if the Egyptian club agree to a loan with Wydad covering his wages.

Moroccan clubs face financial challenges that may make it tough to cover the player's salary, Shobair explained, doubting Wydad can find the money to bring him in.

A move to Wydad this winter therefore looks improbable for now. There has been no official approach from the club, and the financial hurdle could scupper any deal.

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