The Portuguese Football Federation have settled the controversy surrounding the future of their historic captain Cristiano Ronaldo. They categorically deny every report that has circulated about his retirement from international football or a six-month suspension following his recent withdrawal from the camp.

Conflicting reports had swirled over the past few hours after significant tension in the relationship between Ronaldo, the Portuguese Federation and manager Jorge Jesus. It ended with the Portuguese star walking out of the camp entirely and refusing to continue, opening the door to speculation about an imminent international retirement and a lengthy disciplinary punishment.

Ricardo Quaresma, the official spokesperson for the Portuguese Football Federation, told the Saudi newspaper "Al-Madeena" that everything circulating about Ronaldo's retirement is entirely untrue.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has not informed us of any idea of retiring from football, and what has circulated on this matter is untrue, and he could join normally at any time," Quaresma confirmed.

On the reports of a six-month suspension for Ronaldo from playing for Portugal over his withdrawal, the spokesperson denied it outright. "In the event he is called up by Jorge Jesus, he will have the right to join the national team squad normally during the coming period," he explained.

That statement draws a line under the talk of punishment. The ball now sits in the court of Jesus and Ronaldo to end the crisis and reorganise matters ahead of the upcoming fixtures.







