‘The destroyer of the Brazilians’ –Twitter reacts to Aribo’s performance in Nigeria vs Brazil

The Rangers midfielder delivered a five-star performance to help the Super Eagles clinch a famous draw against the South Americans

Football fans have hailed the performance of Joe Aribo in Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Brazil in Sunday’s international friendly in Singapore.

The Rangers midfielder was afforded his second appearance for the three-time African champions and produced an outstanding showing.

Aribo opened the scoring for the Super Eagles in the 35th minute, beating his marker in the area before firing a close-range shot into the net.

Casemiro’s second-half strike, however, saved the South Americans from blushes as the West Africans claimed their first draw against the five-time world champions.

The effort is the second from the 23-year-old Aribo, after scoring on his Super Eagles debut against Ukraine in September.

The midfielder’s displays against the South Americans have drawn applauds from football enthusiasts on social media.

