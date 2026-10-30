The derby of anger on the brink of a historic number: Milan seek to repeat Ancelotti's achievement

Milan face Inter Milan against Inter tomorrow, Saturday, in the tenth round of the Italian league. The clash carries plenty of striking numbers, the most eye-catching being that the Milan derby is closing in on 500 goals across the two sides' history in the competition.

According to stats specialists Opta, Inter boast the highest number of wins over Milan in Serie A history with 70 victories. They have also scored 260 goals against the Rossoneri, more than they have managed against any other side in the competition.

Inter's own net, by contrast, has been breached 236 times by Milan. Only Roma (237) and Juventus (270) have put more past them.

The two sides have combined for 496 goals in their meetings. One more flurry and the Milan derby becomes just the third fixture in Serie A history to reach 500, after Inter against Roma (544) and Inter against Fiorentina (502).

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Milan have picked up 18 points from their first nine matches this season, matching their tally at the same stage last term. In five of the previous six top-flight campaigns, though, the Rossoneri had at least 21 points after 10 games. The 2024-2025 season was the lone exception, when they settled for 17.

Four of Milan's last eight home league matches have ended in defeat, against three wins and a draw. That matches the number of defeats they suffered across their previous 29 games at home, a run that brought 15 wins and 10 draws.

The Rossoneri have also shipped six goals in their last two home matches, one more than their net conceded across the previous five.

Inter have found the net in each of their last 19 league matches, the longest active scoring run among current top-flight sides. The last time the Nerazzurri drew a blank came against Milan, on 8 March 2026.

Since the start of last season, Inter have scored at least twice in 16 away league matches. Only Bayern Munich have bettered that across Europe's big five leagues with 18, while Barcelona are level with Inter on 16.

Both Inter and Milan stand alone in Serie A this season as sides with players who have scored at least four goals. For Inter it is strikers Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez. For Milan it is Adrien Rabiot and Alvaro Cisse.

Hakan Calhanoglu made 135 Serie A appearances in a Milan shirt between 2017 and 2021, scoring 22 goals and laying on 31 assists.

The Inter midfielder has drawn a blank in his last four meetings with Milan in the league, having had a hand in four goals across his first five. Two of those were goals, both penalties, and two were assists.

Milan's Alvaro Cisse reached his fourth Serie A goal at the age of 20 years and six days after a brace in his last outing. Score his fifth against Inter at 20 years and nine days and he becomes the seventh youngest player in the club's history to reach that mark. He would also sit third among the youngest to manage it in the three-points-for-a-win era, behind Alexandre Pato and Stephan El Shaarawy.

Francesco Pio Esposito, 21 years and 125 days old, could become the youngest Italian to score for Inter in a Serie A derby during the three-points-for-a-win era.

Across Nerazzurri players of any nationality, only Obafemi Martins and Ronaldo have scored in a league derby younger than him in this era.

Milan have won three of their last four league meetings with Inter, against a single draw. That matches the number of wins they managed across their previous 16 games against their rivals, which brought four draws and nine defeats.

The Rossoneri have won their last two against the Nerazzurri. They have not racked up three on the bounce, though, since a run of four under Carlo Ancelotti between 2002 and 2004.