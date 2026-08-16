Barcelona did not view the departure of Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain as a major sporting loss, despite the player's importance to the squad in the recent period. The Catalan club believes the deal brought financial and sporting gains that will help it move strongly in the current transfer market.

PSG confirmed the signing of Torres from Barcelona for 50 million euros, handing the Spanish striker the number 9 shirt at the French club. The Catalan side hailed it as an economic success, especially with the player down to the final year of his contract.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" reported that Torres's move ranks as the fifth-largest sale in Barcelona's history. The financial return will not stop at the transfer fee. The club also trims part of its wage bill, handing it greater room to manoeuvre under La Liga's Financial Fair Play rules.

According to the same report, the deal delivers a strong financial boost, easing Barcelona into a better position to register new players and to move in the market, chief among the targets Spanish midfielder Rodri.

Torres's exit, alongside that of Robert Lewandowski, leaves Barcelona without an out-and-out striker for now. Germany's Hansi Flick does not appear worried about the gap, with the club expecting to complete one or two deals to bolster the attack.

Argentina's Julian Alvarez tops the list of options on the table, with other alternatives in front of the board. Flick is also weighing up a false nine for certain matches, drawing on players suited to the role such as Dani Olmo and Anthony Gordon.

Barcelona, then, have turned Torres's departure from a potential loss into a fresh financial opportunity. It hands the club greater scope to reshape its squad and prepare for next season.