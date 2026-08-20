The deal is done: Bayern Munich player heads to the Portuguese league

Benfica have struck a deal with Bayern Munich to sign one of the German champions' players this summer, according to press reports.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg of "Sky" claims the two clubs have reached a full agreement over the transfer of Portugal international midfielder Joao Palhinha.

The deal could be worth around 18 to 19 million euros once the most realistic bonuses are met.

Benfica have the green light to carry out the medical, and Palhinha has agreed to the move. The Portuguese club spent several weeks working on the transfer, seeing off Premier League interest in the process.

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Bayern signed Palhinha from Fulham in the summer of 2024 for more than 50 million euros. He never nailed down a starting spot, and spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur.

Max Eberl, Bayern's sporting director, had already made it clear the club wanted to sell Palhinha in this window.

Now 31, Palhinha returns to Portuguese football through the Benfica door. He previously turned out for Sporting Lisbon before joining Fulham in 2022.

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