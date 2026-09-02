Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa has joined Saudi club Al-Ittihad, according to press reports.

Reports had already flagged Al-Ittihad's interest in Moussa this summer, with the Saudis looking to fill the gap left by former French winger Moussa Diaby, who sealed his move to Germany's Bayer Leverkusen yesterday, Tuesday.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" said Al-Ittihad had struck a deal with Feyenoord for the Algerian winger on a four-year contract running until 2030.

The fee stayed under wraps, but French website "Foot Mercato" had earlier reported that the Saudi club tabled an offer to Feyenoord worth 30 million euros.

Moussa becomes Al-Ittihad's fifth summer arrival. He follows left-back Fares Abdi from Neom, midfielders Rakan Kaabi from Al-Fayha and Mukhtar Ali from Al-Ettifaq, and Senegal's Dion Lopy from Almeria.

Last season the winger lit up Feyenoord. He featured in 40 matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and adding 7 assists.

Those numbers turned heads across Europe. France's Lille and Marseille chased the 24-year-old, as did Portugal's Sporting Lisbon, but none could get a deal over the line.