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The deal is done: Al-Ittihad begins Reijnders' journey in the Saudi League

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad
Al Qadsiah
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Manchester City
T. Reijnders
Saudi Arabia
England
Netherlands

The Dutch midfielder will be the latest of Roshn's signings

Al-Ittihad hold the key to the Roshn League debut of Netherlands and Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

Press reports had revealed that Al-Qadsiah entered advanced negotiations with Manchester City to sign Reijnders this summer for 60 million euros.

According to Saudi Arabia's "Asharq Al-Awsat" newspaper, the two clubs have already struck a deal. Reijnders is a semi-official Al-Qadsiah player now that every detail has been settled.

The Dutch midfielder is due to arrive in Saudi Arabia the day after tomorrow, on Monday, to complete his move to Al-Qadsiah.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT

His first appearance for Al-Qadsiah could come against Al-Ittihad next Friday, in the second round of the Roshn League. That call rests with Irish coach Brendan Rodgers.

The 28-year-old joined Manchester City from Milan last summer. He went on to feature in 50 matches, scoring 7 goals and providing 8 assists.

Al-Qadsiah are working to strengthen their ranks significantly this season, especially as they prepare to compete in the AFC Champions League Elite for the first time in their history.

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