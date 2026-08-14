Chelsea's deadline for clubs wanting to sign Enzo Fernandez for 120 million pounds sterling has passed. No official written offer arrived from Manchester City or anyone else, and the chances of the Argentine midfielder leaving the Blues this summer have shrunk.

British journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on Friday evening that Chelsea had communicated those terms verbally to Fernandez's representatives last May, ready to put to any interested club.

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Manchester City lead the queue of suitors. Manager Enzo Maresca is keen to work again with the Argentine, whom he coached during his spell at Chelsea.

City could still theoretically table a bid after the deadline. But Chelsea now expect Fernandez to stay for the 2026-2027 season, according to Jacobs.

Fernandez is contracted to the London club until 2031. Chelsea signed him from Portugal's Benfica in January 2023 in a deal worth around 106.8 million pounds sterling.