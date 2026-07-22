Zinedine Zidane is closing in on the France job. Press reports in France claim the French Football Federation is preparing to announce the legendary midfielder as Didier Deschamps' successor in the coming days, handing him the reins of Les Bleus.

According to "L'Équipe", the Federation has pencilled in next Tuesday to confirm the dawn of the Zidane era, following months of talks between the two parties. The 1998 World Cup winner will take charge on a four-year contract.

Behind the scenes, Federation president Philippe Diallo has held a string of meetings with Zidane in recent weeks to nail down the sporting project and thrash out the make-up of the new coaching staff.

The Federation had wanted to lay on a special ceremony to honour Deschamps after 14 years in charge. The veteran coach, though, showed no appetite for a tribute, the report says.

Deschamps closed out his long reign by finishing fourth at the 2026 World Cup, staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

When will be Zizou's first appearance with Les Bleus?

A press conference to unveil Zidane is expected to follow the official announcement, though it could come at a later date. Inside the Federation, staff are working flat out to put the final touches to the ceremony.

"L'Équipe" reports that August will see the new backroom team completed, with sweeping changes from the previous set-up. Some members will start work at the beginning of September.

Zidane kicks off his France reign during the upcoming international break. Les Bleus have four UEFA Nations League fixtures on the schedule: Turkey on 25 September, Belgium on 28 September, then Italy on 2 October, before a rematch with Belgium on 5 October.

This will be Zidane's first crack at managing a national side. He built a glittering reputation at Real Madrid, lifting a host of trophies, most notably three straight UEFA Champions League crowns.

Plenty of offers landed on his desk after his second Madrid stint ended in 2021, yet he turned them all down. He was holding out for the France job all along.

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