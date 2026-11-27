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Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is winning more praise when he plays out of his natural position, but the return of several defenders and Rodri has reopened the questions over his role.

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As Sport report, nobody can say for sure whether Frenkie de Jong will get regular minutes this season.

Ask De Jong these days whether he feels underappreciated and he can't help cracking a wry smile.

This season he's finally getting the kind of praise he's so often been denied. The catch? It comes when coach Hansi Flick uses him at centre-back or full-back.

De Jong treats that praise with some caution, as if convinced his level isn't much different from what he produces in his natural midfield role.

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Filling in out of position has tipped opinion in his favour. It hasn't settled the bigger question, though: what role does Flick have in mind for him for the rest of the season?

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Pedri put it simply a few days ago: "He is such a good player that he could even play in goal."

Injuries to the likes of Eric Garcia, Kounde, Cubarsi and Christensen over the past month have handed De Jong minutes in defence.

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With Rodri out, De Jong looked set for chances at defensive midfield too. Flick leaned more heavily on Marc Bernal instead, and even turned to Gavi in the last match.

De Jong has played 317 minutes for Barcelona across La Liga and the Champions League this season. Now Flick is preparing to welcome back Rodri and all of his defenders, and the role awaiting Frenkie de Jong looks murkier than ever.

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The Dutchman has spent recent weeks insisting he's a midfielder. He has a point: some of the best performances of his career came in a double pivot, with the freedom to roam and leave his position.

De Jong is at his best when he sees plenty of the ball and can shape the team's play by driving forward with it.

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The problem is that Barcelona's squad already has a natural first choice there in Pedri. The second midfield berth in Flick's system has belonged exclusively to the Canary Islands star.

Players such as Marc Bernal have filled in there on occasion this season, while Gavi hasn't managed to establish himself as Pedri's natural replacement.

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De Jong's other comfort zone is defensive midfield, and that's where Barcelona made their biggest signing of the season: Rodri. Many consider him the best in the world in that position.

Flick and Deco banked on Rodri to bring balance and better control of the tempo to a Barcelona side that has struggled to track back. He's due to return next Sunday at the Riazor.

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Attacking midfield is no easier. Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo have been fighting over that role for several seasons now, each offering completely different qualities, and both make an impact on the team.

Fermin Lopez brings aggression in the press, plus the knack of arriving in the box and scoring. Olmo offers clarity and organisation, and he can get in front of goal too.

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Flick has used De Jong there this season, although it looked more like a stopgap, with the Dutchman fresh back from a serious knee injury.

Fermin Lopez is suspended for the next two matches, which opens the door for Frenkie in that role. Flick does have another option, though: using Pedri as an attacking midfielder.

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That would let Rodri and Frenkie sit at the base of midfield, with Pedri in a position closer to the role he plays for Spain.

Above all, three specialist midfielders together would give the team more control of the ball.

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Flick could also field all three by tweaking the 4-2-3-1 into the traditional 4-3-3, with Pedri and Frenkie as the two advanced midfielders. All three players know that system well.

Speaking to Sport last May, De Jong said: "I didn't know how to sell myself well, and people couldn't see the real Frenkie."

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That line summed up his frustration at being constantly doubted and questioned.

After a turbulent summer that brought another serious injury, the Dutchman is still at the centre of the debate at Barcelona.