The dark file in the Premier League: how the Manchester City scandal exposed United's terrifying crisis

The Premier League commission had just confirmed that Manchester City's owners inflated the club's income by more than £830 million, one of the biggest financial deception scandals English football has ever seen. On the other side of the city, the numbers emerging told a scandal of a very different kind, this time starring Manchester United.

The guilty verdict against City landed less than five days after Manchester United filed its expanded financial statements with the New York Stock Exchange. Those figures, covering the period up to 30 June 2026, proved no less shocking than the case of their neighbours.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC", the statements revealed that the club paid £37 million in interest alone, up from £34 million the previous year. That takes total net interest payments since the Glazer family's takeover in 2005 to £852 million, according to estimates by the well-known financial blogger Swiss Ramble.

One figure sums up the tragedy. What Manchester City's owners pumped in as fictitious income, United paid out as interest on debts it did not create.

Berrada's statement and the bitter reality

Chief executive Omar Berrada said in his statement: "While these results confirm that we are on the right path, we will continue to follow a disciplined approach to ensure the sustainability of our financial resources."

Those cautious words reflect the scale of the crisis. The club posted record revenues of £677.6 million and expects to reach £760 million in 2026-2027 after returning to the Champions League and finishing third. Yet it is drowning in debt.

United also revealed that it spent £191.7 million on new players, most notably Carlos Baleba, Andre Santos and Youri Tielemans, plus £90 million in additional loans. That pushes its total debt to £1.15 billion, up from just £667 million in June 2021.

The deferred debt crisis

The most dangerous aspect is not the size of the debt, but the timing of its repayment. Before 30 June, transfer debts alone amounted to £375 million, of which £218 million must be repaid before 30 June 2027, on top of £122.8 million in potential payments linked to player targets.

Last June, the club restructured its debt by adding £94.36 million, then spent £63.5 million on the land for its proposed new stadium. The financing model for that project has not yet been settled, a move many fans see as a drain that would have been better directed towards strengthening the squad of coach Michael Carrick, who sit in twelfth place.

The great paradox

Despite all this, United pulled off a relative financial miracle. After carrying the fifth-highest wage bill in the Premier League at £313 million in 2025, it fell to £302 million in 2025-2026 thanks to their absence from Europe. That brought the wages-to-revenue ratio down to just 45%, the best in the league.

Carrick, in other words, achieved something beyond expectations by finishing third with the fewest resources compared with their rivals.

The selling policy, though, remains disastrous. Since offloading Lukaku for £74 million in 2019, the club has sold a player for more than £25 million on only four occasions: Greenwood, McTominay, Hojlund and Garnacho.

Last summer brought just £47 million from sales, eleventh in the league, while spending hit £148 million, less than promoted clubs such as Ipswich and Hull City.

Champions League qualification or collapse

Back in 2023, Premier League clubs voted to cap debt-funded takeovers at 65% of the club's value, a response to the Burnley deal. United fans believe the decision came 18 years too late.

Today, while the spotlight falls on City's scandal, Berrada faces an impossible equation. He must control costs, reduce transfer debts and finance a new stadium, all while spending enough to stay in the Champions League.

Consider the stakes. In 2017-2018, the club reaped £80 million from reaching the Champions League quarter-final. In 2024-2025 it received only £31 million for reaching the Europa League final, while Adidas deducts £10 million a year whenever United fail to qualify for the Champions League.

When United face bottom-placed Tottenham on 10 October at Old Trafford, the match will not just be about three points. It will be a battle for financial survival before sporting survival.







