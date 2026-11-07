Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Al Nassr v Al Qadsiah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

The curse of Al-Hilal strikes him: Al-Qadsiah star doubtful for Al-Nassr clash

N. Nandez
Al Nassr FC
Al Qadsiah
Uruguay
Saudi Arabia

Is the Oriental club about to lose its standout player?

The Al-Qadsiah star is a doubt for the awaited top-of-the-table clash against Al-Nassr once the current international break ends, having been struck by the curse of Al-Hilal.

Al-Qadsiah travel to face Al-Nassr on Friday 20 November at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the fourteenth round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al-Qadsiah are racing to get their Uruguayan Nahitan Nandez fit so he can play the match as normal.

Nandez picked up the injury during the 3-2 defeat to Al-Hilal on 23 October at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

Next matches
ALN

ALN

Saudi Pro League

20 Nov 2026

ALQ

ALQ

That knock forced the Uruguayan midfielder to sit out three games for the eastern side: against Qatari clubs Al-Sadd and Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite, and against Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Roshn League.

The injury also cost Nandez his place with the Uruguay national team during the current international break. He was left out to finish his rehabilitation programme.

According to the newspaper, Nandez is now working through an intensive rehabilitation programme in a private gym to be fit for the Al-Nassr match, a game that could prove decisive in the title race.

Al-Qadsiah sit second in the Saudi League on 25 points, ahead of third-placed Al-Nassr on goal difference and two points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google