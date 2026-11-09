Zinedine Zidane has been dealt a heavy blow just days before France's UEFA Nations League matches against Italy and Turkey.

The former Real Madrid manager faces a host of challenges during the current international break, with a long list of key players sidelined by injury. William Saliba (Arsenal), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Maxence Lacroix (Chelsea), Manu Koné (Roma), Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain) and Esteban Lepaul (Rennes) are all missing.

Defender Dayot Upamecano joins that list too, suspended for the match against Italy. The absences have forced Zidane to turn to new faces and returning names to plug the gaps.

Now another player drops out of the squad during this international break, again through injury.

According to "Foot MercatoFoot Mercato", Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu picked up an injury during yesterday's 2-2 draw with Fiorentina in Serie A.

Kalulu is suffering from a hamstring injury in his left leg and will stay in Turin for treatment.

The French defender had been called up by Zidane for the international break but will now miss France's next two matches.

France face Italy next Thursday before meeting Turkey on Sunday.

Both matches matter. France are chasing top spot in their group and a place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.

To cover Kalulu's absence, the French Football Federation have called up Saël Kumbedi, the Wolfsburg player and former Olympique Lyonnais defender.