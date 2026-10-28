Younes Khalifi never imagined that a satirical video he posted years ago would spark a crisis stretching far beyond football. With Kylian Mbappé now embroiled in a sprawling row over his description of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong as a "dictator", the creator of the clip has spoken out about where the idea came from and its unexpected fallout, voicing sympathy for the French star.

Back in August 2023, Khalifi posted the satirical video on his account on the platform "X", using deepfake technology to superimpose Mbappé's face onto images of Mao Zedong.

The clip passed almost unnoticed in China at the time. It then roared back to life on Tuesday 27 October, gaining huge traction after Mbappé spoke about it on the "The Bridge" podcast.

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The France captain said of the clip: "The meme I laughed at most is when they put a man, I think he's a Chinese dictator, and they put my head on him."

That one word, "dictator", lit a fuse in China. The crisis quickly turned commercial, with Chinese companies suspending their partnerships with the player, while the Chinese authorities branded the episode "an act that hurts the feelings of the people".

"Completely crazy"

Speaking to the French newspaper"Le Parisien", Khalifi admitted his astonishment at how it all escalated: "I saw the video on Monday evening, and I was happy when Mbappé said it was his favourite meme, that made me happy. But I did not expect the matter to cross boundaries and lead to a diplomatic crisis. This is completely crazy."

The idea, Khalifi explained, grew out of the frenzy around Mbappé in the summer of 2023, when his future with Paris Saint-Germain dominated the headlines. "I followed football to some extent, and I work as a developer, and I was interested in deepfake and artificial intelligence technologies for making humorous video clips. And so two ideas came together in my head, and I made this video."

He insisted he never set out to offend anyone: "I did not want to hurt the feelings of any people, I was just making humorous clips, and the idea came to me so I carried it out."

"Pity"

Sympathy for Mbappé ran through the rest of his words. "I feel pity for Mbappé. It is sad that he has to bear all these things, because of an unintended slip, and that he loses sponsors and a potential audience. He is bearing far more than is proportionate to the seriousness of the matter."

Khalifi also addressed the storm on his account on the platform "X": "I woke up to find myself the cause of a diplomatic crisis. If you file a lawsuit against me, Mbappé, I will be financially ruined, sorry, I have nothing you can get."

His Chinese followers, who flocked to him off the back of the crisis, got a message too. Khalifi called Mao Zedong one of the most influential figures in world history, praised China's history and culture, and said he hoped to visit the country one day, before signing off: "Long live Chinese-French friendship!"



