Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Éder Militão is the latest footballer to have his home targeted by burglars. Thieves broke into his house during last Sunday's Clásico against Barcelona, escaping with watches and jewellery worth more than 350,000 euros.

Spanish newspaper "El Mundo" reported that the raid happened between 9 and 10pm, during the first half of a match in which Militão stayed on the substitutes' bench. At least two people forced their way into one of the upper rooms of his house in the La Moraleja area while several of his family members watched the game on the floor below.

The haul included a "Rolex" watch valued at around 53,000 euros and another from "Richard Mille" worth nearly 170,000 euros. The thieves also took 3 "Chanel" bags worth roughly 15,000 euros, rings and bracelets from "Cartier" valued at around 25,000 euros, plus other jewellery, bracelets and travel bags. All told, the stolen items came to more than 350,000 euros.

Police reached the house alongside private security staff from the gated residential complex. Residents had spotted nothing suspicious while it was happening. When officers searched the player's room, they found its contents strewn everywhere, the clear marks of a break-in.