The bubble bursts: English football on the brink of financial disaster, with 94% of its clubs drowning in losses

This is no longer a passing warning. An alarm bell is ringing loudly across England's pitches. The Premier League shines as the richest competition in the world, yet a shocking official report reveals that the entire body of English football is "on the brink of financial collapse", in a crisis that threatens to wipe long-established clubs off the map.

A serious report issued by the Independent Football Regulator (IFR) and published by the British newspaper "Daily Mail" found that English football has entered the red zone. Some 94% of clubs are making financial losses, while a third of English Football League (EFL) and National League clubs are now effectively insolvent. The regulator wants "urgent reforms" before it is too late.

The curse of wages and the suicidal race

The report puts its finger on the heart of the illness: a frantic and destructive race to stay competitive. Clubs from top to bottom are raising their players' wages at an insane rate just to keep up with rivals, a strategy the report describes as "a dangerous mix of accumulated debt and excessive reliance on owner funding, which puts clubs and their supporters at risk".

Then there's the vast economic gulf between the Premier League and everyone below it. The average profit of a single Premier League club is more than eight times what a Championship club manages, which makes fair competition almost impossible.

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"Parachute payments" only deepen the wound. That financial support for clubs relegated from the Premier League hands them a sweeping advantage for years, and it forces everyone else to gamble the lot and take suicidal financial risks just to catch up.

Clubs losing money even without players!

The shocking element, according to Spain's "Cadena SER" radio, is that the crisis no longer hangs on players' bills alone. Operating costs have climbed so steeply that 17 clubs across the English Football League and the National League will record heavy losses even if they paid their players nothing at all.

Revenue figures for the 2025-2026 season expose the scale of the structural imbalance. English football as a whole generated more than £9 billion, and the Premier League alone collected £7.5 billion of it. The Championship had to settle for just £1 billion.

League One and League Two together received only £460 million. The National League got no more than £70 million.

Losses multiply and debts explode

The report lays out alarming figures for the growth in losses:

In the Premier League, the average loss per club jumped from £20 million in the 2021-2022 season to £44 million in the current 2025-2026 season.

Championship losses rose from £13 million to £22 million in the space of a single season.

The real disaster, though, lies in the lower divisions:

League One clubs' losses have tripled over five seasons, from £2.4 million to £7.5 million.

In League Two, they have quadrupled, from £600,000 to £2.7 million.

All of that feeds the mountain of debt threatening the game. Total debt across English clubs has climbed from £2.8 billion in the 2020-2021 season to £4.1 billion last season, with frightening projections that it will hit £5.1 billion in the current financial year.

Here's the paradox. Premier League clubs, for all their wealth, carry 75% of that debt on their own. Conclusive proof that even the summit of the football pyramid is no longer safe from the spectre of bankruptcy.



