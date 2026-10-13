The Bruno Fernandes riddle: has he become part of the crisis or a victim of Manchester United's collapse?

Seven weeks ago Bruno Fernandes was being toasted as one of the Premier League's outstanding performers. Now he's at the centre of some awkward questions about Manchester United's collapse. The Portuguese captain drove his side to an exceptional season and swept up individual awards on the back of his influence on results, but the numbers have started to expose a clear drop in his chance creation, and it has coincided with a disastrous start to the new campaign at Old Trafford.

United keep hunting for a way out of the mess, and one dilemma is impossible to ignore. Has Fernandes become part of the problem, or is he a victim of tactical circumstances and heavy absences that have stripped him of the tools that made him so influential?

Neither answer comes easily. A player used to carrying the load in the hardest moments is no longer producing the numbers Old Trafford had grown used to, and the team around him cannot find any balance. Individual effectiveness has dipped, collective solutions have dried up, and the causes are tangled together. All of it leaves the captain under mounting pressure heading into the meeting with Atletico Madrid.

Rewind to Manchester Opera House, where Fernandes spoke proudly of being named Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year for the 2025-2026 season. Nobody was surprised. He had already collected the Premier League writers' award and the Football Writers' Association prize for his pivotal role in dragging United to a third-place finish that defied every expectation.

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His numbers were exceptional by any measure. Nine goals, 21 assists, and a new Premier League record for assists in a single season, beating the mark previously shared by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

Totals only tell half the story. In the final 11 matches, Fernandes had a direct hand in 12 of the 21 goals United scored, either scoring or creating. He was also involved in nine of the 12 goals during the run of seven games that took the side back into the Champions League after a two-year absence.

He was the beating heart of that team, the biggest influence on everything they did going forward. His level even brought back memories of what Eric Cantona produced in 1995-1996, the season that ended with United crowned Premier League champions.

Cantona scored in six consecutive matches that year. In five of them United managed only a single goal, proof of what one player capable of making the difference can do for a side performing below its best.

Collecting his award, Fernandes told the room: "It has been an exceptional season for me. I am extremely proud." He was quick to tie it all back to the collective, adding: "We don't play tennis. We don't play just for ourselves. We play for the team, for the club and for the fans."

Those were the words of a captain who knows his achievements only matter alongside the team's. Reality is now testing that idea hard. United's results have fallen off a cliff, and their captain's influence has become a talking point.

The numbers reveal a decline that cannot be ignored

Fernandes has played every minute of United's first six Premier League matches, scoring three goals and providing one assist. Here's the paradox: all four contributions arrived in the second match against Ipswich, the only game of the six United have won.

That return actually looks better than his start last season, when he managed two goals in the first six matches and no assists. The comparison cannot stop at goals and assists, though.

Last season Fernandes operated in a different role, closer to the deeper holding position Ruben Amorim favoured. His current numbers reveal a decline in some of the indicators that show how much he is influencing the play.

He is averaging 3.3 shots per match, the second highest rate of his career, behind only the 3.5 per match he managed in 2020-2021. Accuracy is where it unravels. His shots on target average just 0.8 per match, the second lowest rate of his career, level with one of his previous seasons.

Chance creation paints an even clearer picture. Fernandes' average has dropped to 2.5 chances per match, the second lowest rate since he joined United, against four per match last season.

Big chances double the significance of that decline. He has created exactly one so far, the pass that put Bryan Mbeumo through on goal against Ipswich on 30 August, according to "BBC Sport".

Last season he was creating one big chance every match. That is an enormous gap, and it shows how far his ability to put team-mates into decisive positions has fallen away. None of it proves he has lost his abilities, or that United's decline rests on him alone. It does raise a legitimate question about whether he can still influence games when the circumstances shift, and when the spaces and attacking options that suit his vision and passing simply are not there.

Is Fernandes paying the price for the collapse of the system?

Six points from six Premier League matches is United's worst start in 40 years, stretching back to the period before Ron Atkinson was sacked and Sir Alex Ferguson appointed.

Pointing the finger at the captain becomes easy with results like those. Look deeper, though, and Fernandes' decline may be tied to factors beyond his own level.

His physical condition is one of them. The Portuguese rarely misses matches, but doubts over his fitness have caused concern in recent weeks after he was left out of the clash with Norway in the UEFA Nations League.

Portugal boss Jorge Jesus explained that the former Sporting man had been playing through pain, a sign of the physical load he is carrying.

Fernandes still returned to feature in the last two internationals of the break, and he played the full match against Azerbaijan's Sabah, a 4-0 win in the Champions League.

Michael Carrick, the United manager, showed little concern before the Atletico Madrid meeting, confirming the player had suffered a minor physical problem but nothing unusual for a footballer mid-season.

Carrick said: "He had a minor physical problem, but that happens a lot. Players often play matches while dealing with some discomfort."

The situation is not ideal but it is manageable, he added, pointing out that Fernandes' willingness to take part reflects his commitment and dedication. The player has largely got past the problem, has looked excellent in training and was eager to play in the next match.

Backing from the manager does not settle the debate. Is physical fatigue dragging Fernandes down, or is the problem deeper and connected to how he is being used on the pitch?

The absence of Sesko and Casemiro: a blow to Fernandes' game

Understanding the gap between the Fernandes who shone last spring and the one now struggling to create means looking at what has changed around him.

In the closing stage of last season, Benjamin Sesko regularly occupied the out-and-out striker role while Casemiro handled holding duties in midfield. That gave United a defensive balance that let the Portuguese push forward and take risks.

The numbers show how much that connection mattered. Of Sesko's nine league goals in 2026, Fernandes created four. He was also behind four of the last five goals Casemiro scored in a United shirt since 1 February.

Losing both changed the shape of the system entirely. That is not to say Casemiro was producing big physical outputs at the end of his spell, or that his departure alone explains the drop in the team's running. His value went beyond covering ground and winning duels. He read opponents' movements and positioned himself accordingly.

Having that experience behind him handed Fernandes a wider margin of freedom. He could gamble on attacking passes knowing somebody was protecting the spaces behind him when the ball was lost.

Without that balance, the captain's movement is suddenly restricted. He is asked to create and, at the same time, to account for the defensive damage a loose pass might cause.

Up front the problems keep coming, with Sesko's new shin injury extending his absence and no clear return date in sight.

Making matters worse, the board ignored calls to strengthen the attack further in the summer, reinforcing midfield instead and leaving United short of solutions whenever their first-choice striker is missing.

Forced solutions that add to the captain's struggles

United had initially planned to use Bryan Mbeumo as the out-and-out striker to cover for Sesko, but Amad Diallo's ankle injury before the opening match against Hull City forced the coaching staff to recalculate.

The job passed to Matheus Cunha, who did not carry it out as required. He kept dropping deep, straight into the spaces Fernandes operates in.

That overlap shrank the room available to the playmaker and blunted United's ability to create clear chances with passes between the lines.

Rather than finding a striker running in behind and offering a direct option, Fernandes has had to deal with a team-mate standing in his own zones. Attacks have become less fluent and the threat has drained away.

His decisions on the pitch look less influential as a result. A player who thrives on hunting the decisive pass and gambling on balls that split defences now finds his options narrowed, and he is often reduced to holding possession or playing into areas where nothing can be built.

Tottenham earlier in the week laid it bare. Fernandes needed 23 minutes to complete a single pass, a striking marker of how hard he found it to take any effective part in the build-up.

One incident proves nothing on its own. It does reflect how complicated his role has become, and how far United are from the side they were when Sesko and Casemiro gave him balance and options.

Carrick defends his star, but no one is above the calculations

Before the Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid, Carrick stressed that every player in the squad has to prove he deserves to play, and that nobody's place in the starting line-up is guaranteed forever.

His words also carried clear signs of his faith in Fernandes, whose removal from the plans hardly looks like a live option right now.

The English manager called Fernandes a top-class player, stressing that circumstances do not always go the way players want, and that some periods bring difficulties requiring patience and hard work.

He added that the captain has delivered stunning achievements for the club and will produce the same performances again, expressing great confidence in his ability to recover his level.

Faith does not absolve a player of responsibility. Standing in the dressing room cannot justify a prolonged dip either. United need solutions now and cannot afford to wait for their stars to rediscover their best.

Equally, nobody can ask Fernandes to single-handedly repair a system missing an out-and-out striker, short of balance in midfield, cluttered by overlapping attacking roles and carrying doubts about the physical readiness of several players.

The problem is bigger than Bruno, but he must find the solution

Fernandes' crisis mirrors United's. His drop in chance creation cannot be separated from the lack of attacking solutions, and the decline in his influence cannot be explained without the changes around him.

Last season proved he can make the difference when the right conditions exist, and that he has the tools to be one of the most important keys to this team's play. This season sets a new challenge: finding a way to matter despite limited options and shifting roles.

Carrick's staff have work to do too. They must rethink how they use him and build the balance that lets him push forward and create, instead of piling overlapping responsibilities on top of him.

Cause or symptom? There is no single answer. The numbers point to a clear decline in parts of his performance, but his surroundings show the problem stretches well beyond one player.

He may be part of the problem when he cannot reach his usual level. He is also among the players hurt most by the breakdown of the system that let him shine.

What United really need from their captain is not just a recovery in his personal numbers, but a way to bring influence back into his performances and haul the team out of this spiral. Carrick, meanwhile, must find the formula that restores his captain's attacking freedom while fixing the flaws that have been obvious since the opening day.

Get both right, with Fernandes creating again and United rediscovering some balance, and this may prove nothing more than a passing phase. Let the decline drag on after roles are adjusted and absent players return, and the questions about the captain's own level will become impossible to ignore.

One truth holds either way. Manchester United cannot wait for Bruno Fernandes alone to save their season, and they cannot escape this crisis without the best version of the player who carried them last season.