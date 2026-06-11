Danilo Santos is one of the standout names in Brazil's 26-man World Cup squad. The 25-year-old Botafogo midfielder has made only four senior appearances for the Seleção, yet he is now poised to shine in the tournament of his life.

At 15, Danilo's mind is racing all over the place. Disappointment, anger, sadness. Uncertainty and guilt too. Danilo was just released by Bahia's youth set-up, the club he joined when he was just seven years of age.

His family is struggling financially—his father even took out a loan to cover his training fees—so his sense of failure is overwhelming and somewhat understandable. Disheartened, he quits the sport he loves.

Maybe he is not cut out for this, perhaps he is simply not good enough. Dego Freitas, a coach linked to Os Deguinhos da Bol, a project that uses football to support disadvantaged youth, steps in and stubbornly convinces the youngster to keep playing football.

"I told him that it was his family’s dream, my dream, that he could help his family with football", Freitas recalls in an interview with The Athletic. Freitas arranges a trial at Cajazeiras, a second-tier club, where Palmeiras scouts take an interest in and pick up Danilo.

No one in Bahia knew how to recognise his talent,” says Freitas, “but thank God Palmeiras, 1,000 miles to the south, saw the boy’s potential. He had to leave the state to achieve his dream."

That dream has now become reality. When Carlo Ancelotti announced Brazil's 26-man World Cup squad—with Neymar's inclusion naturally grabbing the headlines—Danilo's selection still raised a few eyebrows. Very Ancelotti-esque.

But, understandably, many wondered: the 25-year-old Danilo from Botafogo, who has only been called up once four years earlier: who is he?

A modern midfielder capable of playing as a number 6, 8 or 10, Danilo is as tireless as his idol, N'Golo Kanté. "I remember a game when Danilo was 13", Freitas recalls.

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Danilo and N'Golo Kanté battle it out during the 2022 Club World Cup final

"The game went to extra time, and Danilo delivered two more assists. His father begged me to replace him, but the boy refused to come off. In the end, his father had to carry him off the pitch because he was too tired."

Compared with the teen sensations Neymar, Vinicius Junior and Endrick, Danilo is a late bloomer by Brazilian standards. As a teenager, he simply needed a coach who saw the talent Bahia had overlooked. That mentor arrived in Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

Luxemburgo, who once served as head coach of Real Madrid, was in charge of Palmeiras in 2020. "Do you know how I discovered Danilo?" he recounts in an interview with Jovem Pan. "During a training match between the Under-20s and the reserves, he immediately caught my eye: a left-footed boy who was winning the ball all over the pitch."

"One detail stood out: he never played the ball sideways or backwards, only forwards. He controlled it and accelerated the play. I thought, 'Who is this player?' So I inquired. They told me he featured occasionally but sat behind Patrick de Paula in the pecking order."

I replied, "Behind Patrick? He's better." People thought I was mad because Patrick was the team's star player, but I was convinced." Luxemburgo promoted the midfielder to the first team almost immediately, then gradually integrated him into first team football.

"I realised the enormous potential he had. I said at the time that Brazil produced very few midfielders with the qualities needed to make it to a World Cup. But Danilo had strength, personality and football intelligence. He was already showing back then that he could go very far."

Danilo's real breakthrough came under the next coach, Abel Ferreira, who entrusted him with a key role in the midfield. Anchored by Danilo, Ferreira's Palmeiras evolved into one of Brazilian football's most dominant sides in recent history, a real footballing dynasty.

With two Copa Libertadores titles, a domestic league crown, a Copa do Brasil, a Recopa Sudamericana and a Campeonato Paulista, Palmeiras' trophy cabinet grew ever more impressive. Danilo also earned his first call-up to the Brazilian national team, though it proved to be a trial camp and he did not get to play.

His performances eventually attracted European suitors, and Nottingham Forest managed to secure his signature, paying €20 million and making him Palmeiras' seventh-highest record sale.

During his time at Nottingham Danilo quickly became a favourite among coaches, teammates and supporters. A fan chant of Spandau Ballet's 'Gold' was only a matter of time. 'Danilo-o' embraced the anthem wholeheartedly. "When the fans first sang it, I didn't know the song," he says. "Now I play it constantly in my car. It's great, and it makes me feel at home here."

All the more painful it was, that in the seventh minute of the 2024 Premier League opener, Danilo broke his ankle. The scene is disturbing: sheets are carried onto the pitch to mask the injury's severity. He loses his place at Forest and struggles to win it back. So Danilo makes a decision.

He returns to his homeland, joining Botafogo in a move that is quite controversial due to the dubious relationship between club owners John Textor and Evangelos Marinakis. The pair control four clubs—Botafogo, Lyon, Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos—which have completed nine transfers among them over three years.

For Danilo, the decision to return to Brazil was actually straightforward. "It was very difficult, because I didn't want to leave Forest at all," he told GE. "I'm at an age where I want to play in Europe, but a serious injury meant I lost my place."

"I wanted to turn things around at Forest as well, but there are aspects of football you simply can't control. I was also determined to reach the World Cup, and to stay in contention I needed to play."

At Botafogo, Davide Ancelotti was in charge. "He called me to join Botafogo and said we would write history together," Danilo says in an interview with UOL. Their time together lasts only one season, during which the midfielder was hampered by a hamstring injury.

This season, under a new coach, Danilo is finally in top form. He has never had quite such a productive years: nine goals and two assists in just twelve matches. That form deservedly earned him a call-up for Brazil in March, almost exactly four years after his last appearance for the Seleçao.

This time it is Carlo Ancelotti, the father of his former Botafogo boss, who picks Danilo. "First it was the son, now it's the father; we've come full circle," he laughs. Under Ancelotti, he finally gets to make his Brazil debut. After impressing as a substitute against France, he starts against Croatia.

Just before half-time, the moment Danilo has been dreaming of is reality. Following a brilliant move by Vinícius Júnior, he fires the ball into the top corner. Just two months later, in the presence of his family, he waits anxiously: will Ancelotti take him to the World Cup, after just 95 minutes of football with Brazil?

The coach does, and Danilo bursts into tears. "At the 2010 World Cup, I painted the streets and hung up flags", says Danilo. Now he is going to the World Cup himself.