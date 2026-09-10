Fenerbahce coach Ismail Kartal announced his resignation live on air after his side's 1-1 draw with Roma on their return to the Champions League.

The Reuters news agency published Kartal's comments from a press conference. The 65-year-old said he would leave without ever returning, adding that he had taken the decision to clear the way for the club.

Minutes after the press conference ended, Fenerbahce president Aziz Yildirim insisted Kartal was staying.

Yildirim explained: "Some fans threw a bottle at the coach's head this evening during the match. He was affected by that."

"I have just spoken with Ismail Kartal," he added. "He spoke about the bottle incident, and he also complained of being under pressure."

Asked whether Kartal had told him he would remain in charge, Yildirim replied: "There is no need for him to say publicly that he will continue. I am older than him, and I told him to carry on with his work, and that was that. We are a family."

A decade as a player in the Fenerbahce ranks preceded Kartal's first spell in charge during the 2014-2015 season. He then worked as interim coach in 2021-2022, before returning to take on the role fully in 2023-2024.

Kartal served as assistant coach for the club's last two Turkish Super Lig titles, before taking up his position for the fourth time last June.

Fenerbahce have finished second in the Turkish Super Lig for five straight seasons. This term they reached the league phase of the Champions League for the first time in 18 years.

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