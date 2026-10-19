Al-Nassr have entered a new phase of investment activity. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has opened talks with a consortium led by American firm "RedBird Capital", owners of AC Milan, over a 70% stake in "Al-Alami". The potential deal could be worth around one billion Saudi riyals, according to the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah".

The targeted stake is valued at roughly 267 million dollars. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of the first team, could keep a stake of up to 20%, making him a potential co-owner alongside the investment consortium. The negotiations remain in their early stages, though, and the final terms are yet to be settled.

RedBird Capital have held at least two meetings with the Public Investment Fund to discuss the acquisition, the report says. But a source close to the fund described the American company's interest as still early, warning that the talks may not end in an agreement.

Multiple outcomes remain on the table, then, with everything hanging on how the negotiations unfold.

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The hunt for investors is not the only move in play. The Public Investment Fund is also working to arrange commercial sponsorship deals with companies inside its portfolio, aiming to help clear Al-Nassr's financial obligations of around 800 million Saudi riyals, or 213 million dollars.

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All of it is designed to shore up the club's finances and ready it for a fresh investment phase, running in parallel with the talks over the stake sale.

Also expected on the list of potential investors is "Al-Wasail", a Riyadh-based company operating across media, sports and entertainment, sitting alongside RedBird Capital.

Ronaldo owning a stake in Al-Nassr would carry real weight, given the Portuguese star's standing and global reach, not to mention his close bond with the club since joining.

Should the deal go through as proposed, the captain of "Al-Alami" could turn from the man leading the team on the pitch into one of its shareholders. That would open the door to a very different chapter in his relationship with the Saudi club.



