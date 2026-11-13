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The appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as Manchester United's new manager was not merely a technical deal, but a new chapter in one of the most expensive bills of chaos in football history, after the club's spending on the hiring and sacking of managers and senior football staff surpassed the 100 million pound barrier since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

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British media estimates put United's total outlay on this merry-go-round at more than 108 million pounds sterling. It's a figure that lays bare the turmoil since the departure of the club's historic legend, and their failure to find the stability that defined the Ferguson era.

Reuters report that United will pay around 7.4 million pounds sterling to prise Pochettino out of his contract with the United States national team. The British media reckon sacking Michael Carrick and his coaching staff will cost at least another 5 million pounds sterling on top, and that's before factoring in the cost of terminating the contracts of Pochettino's assistants, which pushes the bill higher still.

Carrick was sacked yesterday, Thursday, less than six months after signing a two-year contract last May. Pochettino replaces him in a move that confirms the whirlwind of changes at Old Trafford shows no sign of stopping.

That 100 million pounds sterling figure is an estimate rather than a confirmed total from the club, and it covers sporting directors as well as coaches. Either way, it reflects the scale of the administrative and technical crisis United have suffered for more than a decade.

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Ruben Amorim ranks among the costliest appointments. United paid 11 million euros to Sporting to tear up his contract, as Reuters reported at the time, before sacking him in January 2026 just 14 months into the job. The club later recorded an exceptional cost of 8.2 million pounds sterling relating to his departure and restructuring.

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Erik ten Hag and his staff cost the club 10.4 million pounds sterling, according to United's accounts. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure came in at 9.1 million pounds sterling.

The Telegraph put the cost of Ralf Rangnick's exit, along with his staff and other changes in football operations, at 14.7 million pounds sterling. It's a figure that shows the chaos wasn't limited to the dugout, but ran right through the administrative structure.

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Trace the sackings bill back to the early period after Ferguson and the numbers only climb. Dismissing Jose Mourinho in 2018 cost 19.6 million pounds sterling, the highest of the lot. Louis van Gaal's departure two years earlier cost 8.4 million pounds sterling, while David Moyes leaving in 2014 cost 4.9 million pounds sterling.

Appointment fees added to the pile, too. According to the newspaper, United paid Ajax 1.6 million pounds sterling to land Ten Hag and his assistant Mitchell van der Gaag, and around one million pounds sterling to Molde when Solskjaer took charge.

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Dan Ashworth proved another expensive misstep. United appointed the sporting director from Newcastle United and parted ways with him after just five months, one of the shortest administrative spells in the club's history.

Now, with Pochettino through the door, Red Devils fans are hoping the Argentine can finally end this costly whirlwind and restore stability to Old Trafford, before the bill for finding Ferguson's successor turns into a figure that is hard to believe.