The biggest thorn in his side: Simeone, the most troublesome coach of Flick's career

Diego Simeone is the only coach to have beaten Hansi Flick three times in his professional career, and if Atlético Madrid beat Barcelona today, Sunday, he will become the first coach to defeat the German four times since he began coaching in 1996 with Viktoria Bammental in the German fourth division.

Even before the eagerly anticipated clash at the Metropolitano kicks off, the Argentine has already established himself as the most troublesome thorn in Flick's side, according to Spanish newspaper "Marca" .

There's more riding on it, too. Simeone could head into next week's international break top of the table, and he could become the most successful coach in Spanish league history, having equalled Luis Aragonés's record of 344 wins against Levante despite playing 192 matches fewer. On top of all that, the Argentine is close to confirming his status as the biggest obstacle Flick has faced.

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Meetings between the two have become almost a habit. They have faced each other 12 times, including two when Flick was in charge at Bayern Munich and ten since he took over at Barcelona. The balance tilts in the German's favour, with seven wins and two draws, but no coach has troubled him quite like Simeone.

Since Flick arrived at Barcelona, Simeone has landed some painful blows. Their first meeting in the 2024-2025 season, at Montjuïc, saw Atlético stage a dramatic late comeback to win 2-1 and be crowned winter champions. It also handed Simeone his first league win on Barcelona's home turf.

Flick's two most painful defeats came last season. The first was a 4-0 thrashing inside 45 minutes that paved Atlético's way to the Copa del Rey final. The second was a 2-0 loss in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, a result Barcelona could not overturn in the return.

A return to the distant past

Finding coaches who beat Flick three times before Simeone means digging back to his early days in the lower German divisions, long before he made his name at Bayern Munich.

Go back 21 years and you reach Robin Dutt, who led Stuttgarter Kickers during the 2005-2006 season and took his three wins against Hoffenheim, the club Flick carried up to the Regionalliga Süd, the German third division.

Hermann Gerland also beat Flick three times as coach of Bayern Munich's reserve team, before becoming his assistant with the German national team and the Bavarian side some 15 years later.

Two seasons earlier, Hans-Jürgen Boysen had beaten Flick for the third time during his spell with Schweinfurt 05 and Kickers Offenbach. Before that, Gerd Schwickert got the better of him in the 2001-2002 and 2002-2003 seasons, first with Wehen, the club for which current Real Sociedad coach Pellegrino Matarazzo played, then with SV 07 Elversberg in 2003-2004, according to "Marca".