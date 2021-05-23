The Biased Show: Chelsea, Liverpool or Leicester - Who will finish in the Premier League top four?

Goal discusses the exciting final matchday in the Premier League as three teams vie for elite continental football...

The race for the Premier League top four has gone down to the wire, with Chelsea, Leicester City and Liverpool in the fray for the third and fourth spots on the final matchday.

With Champions League football on offer next season, all three teams will be desperate to grab one of those spots. With all games on the final matchday set for 8:30 pm IST kick-off, we are set for an exciting evening.

As such, on the first-ever episode of 'The Biased Show', Goal discusses how the scenarios stock up and give our verdict on which clubs will clinch the remaining Champions League spots.