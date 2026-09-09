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FC Barcelona v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid

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"The best in the world": Feyenoord manager bows down to Barcelona and predicts the Ballon d'Or for Yamal

Ballon d'Or
Barcelona
Barcelona vs Feyenoord
Feyenoord
Champions League
L. Yamal
G. van Bronckhorst
Spain
Netherlands

Van Bronckhorst: Yamal is like Messi and Ronaldinho

Giovanni van Bronckhorst offered no excuses and refused to hide behind the harsh scoreline after Feyenoord's humiliating 5-1 defeat to Barcelona at the Camp Nou in their opening Champions League fixture.

The Dutch coach spoke honestly, acknowledging the vast gulf between the two sides. What he saw in Barcelona, he insisted, was the best team in the world right now.

Van Bronckhorst said, in the press conference after the match: "If you watched the way they play, you will realise that Barcelona is the best team in the world right now." 

His side had not come only to defend, he explained, but Barcelona's early goal changed everything. "We had chances, and we tried to score, but mistakes against a team of this quality are extremely costly."

Bitter as the loss was, the Feyenoord coach was determined to turn it into a valuable lesson for his players. "There is a lot that needs improving, you can learn a lot from the opponent, despite our big difference in level." 

LaLiga
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Eredivisie
PEC Zwolle crest
PEC Zwolle
ZWO
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY

He did not hesitate to name Barcelona as candidates for the European title this season. "Barcelona is capable of winning the Champions League."

The match carried a special significance for the coach, who returned to the club whose shirt he wore as a player. "I was focused on the match, and I recognised some people whom I greeted, I have very fine memories at this club." 

Flick had praised Feyenoord's performance despite the result, and Van Bronckhorst returned the compliment: "It was very kind of Flick to say he admires us, that we pressed hard, and that we did not settle only for defending."

Reserving exceptional praise for Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal, he concluded: "At this age, he has achieved everything. The fans adore him, he can win the Ballon d'Or, I see him like Messi and Ronaldinho."

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