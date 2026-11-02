The ninth round of the Joy Elite League Under-21 belonged to its young talents. Five players stole the spotlight with their goals, led by a pair of brace-scorers who carried their teams through tough encounters, alongside others who left their mark with a decisive strike.

Abdulrahman Al-Anzi leads Al-Nassr: Vizcaino's brace stands out with Al-Najma

Abdulrahman Al-Anzi stamped his authority on the round. The Al-Nassr man struck twice in a 2-0 win over Al-Khaleej, making him the driving force behind Al-Alami's away victory.

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Ronald Vizcaino shone too in Al-Najma's shirt. His brace could not spare his side from a 3-2 defeat to Al-Qadsiah, but it underlined his attacking threat even as the team stumbled.

Abdulmajeed Sharif and Musa Adam continue to shine

Over at Al-Taawoun, Abdulmajeed Sharif grabbed two goals in a 2-0 win over Al-Watan. He fired his team to all three points and booked his place among the round's standout performers.

Musa Adam kept his own run going. The Al-Ahli striker netted in a 1-1 draw with Al-Ittihad, extending his goalscoring form across the tournament.

Daniyal Al-Habib gives Al-Fayha an attacking boost

Rounding off the list was Daniyal Al-Habib. The Al-Fayha player scored in a thrilling 3-2 win over Al-Kholood, settling a contest packed with end-to-end quality.

Elsewhere, Damac beat Al-Akhdoud 3-2, Al-Wehda edged Al-Orobah by a single unanswered goal and Al-Ettifaq saw off Al-Ansar 2-1. Al-Fateh hit Al-Faisaly for a clean hat-trick and Al-Riyadh beat Al-Hazm 1-0. The meetings between Al-Jabalain and NEOM, and Al-Tadhamon and Al-Hilal, both finished goalless according to the result received.