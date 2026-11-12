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Real Madrid are continuing to strengthen their financial power, benefiting from the diversity of their income sources between the Santiago Bernabéu stadium and the training centre at Valdebebas, alongside revenues from sponsorship and the sale of players, as part of a financial plan aimed at achieving new record figures during the current season and cementing the club's status as one of the strongest sports institutions economically in the world.

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Real Madrid are targeting revenues of around 1.4 billion euros this season, according to figures revealed by AS. That comes off the back of record takings of 1.221 billion euros last season, an unprecedented figure for a sporting institution and proof of the club's relentless financial growth.

Boosting revenues isn't the only goal. Madrid want to close the current financial year with net profits of 14.2 million euros. The club will present last season's accounts alongside a new budget of 1.248 billion euros to members for a vote at their meeting on Saturday 21 November.

Leading the expected sources of growth is the Santiago Bernabeu itself. Madrid are betting on pushing their commercial revenues tied to the stadium up to 420.1 million euros, squeezing every drop of economic potential from a renovation that cost the club's coffers around 1.4 billion euros.

The club is still waiting on the full benefits of the new Bernabeu facilities, with major developments expected next January. Those should unlock extra returns from commercial and entertainment activities and from hosting events, turning the stadium into a continuous revenue stream that goes well beyond the traditional matchday takings.

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Sponsorship deals form another key pillar of the plan. Madrid expect revenues from that sector to climb 22%, thanks to fresh agreements with a host of major companies, chief among them Adidas and Emirates.

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New partnerships with Hotels.com and Uber Eats sit alongside renewals with Orange and San Miguel. It all underlines the pulling power of the Real Madrid brand, which keeps attracting fresh commercial partners and cashing in on its global popularity to widen its income base.

Elsewhere, the club's academy in Valdebebas has become one of its most prominent earners. It has grown into a vital economic and sporting pillar, developing young talent and selling players who don't crack the first team to bring in significant transfer fees.

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The departures tell the story. Gonzalo Garcia, Cesar Palacios, Nico Paz, Jacobo Ortega and Victor Munoz all came through the ranks, and their moves have cemented a new policy built on the economic value of homegrown talent.

Estimates suggest player sales will hand Madrid around 154.8 million euros this financial year. That total shows just how important the academy's work has become. Selling its graduates is now a central plank of the club's financial planning, not simply a way to trim the squad of players surplus to requirements.

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On the commercial front, Madrid announced a partnership with American hotel booking platform Hotels.com to develop exclusive experiences for Santiago Bernabeu visitors. The deal opens the door to exploiting stadium tours and turning them into an additional revenue source.

All of it fits a broader economic plan. Madrid's marketing budget for next season stands at 534 million euros, a measure of the investment the club is pouring into strengthening its brand and expanding its commercial reach worldwide, alongside the rising returns from the stadium, sponsorship and player transfers.

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So in chasing revenues of 1.4 billion euros, Madrid are not leaning on a single source. They are building an integrated financial system with the Bernabeu, the academy and sponsorship deals as the main pillars, all while targeting net profits of 14.2 million euros by the end of the financial year.