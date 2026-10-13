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The former France coach refuses to waive his right

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Days after leaving the France national team, Didier Deschamps is back in the headlines, this time over a controversial case that has been running since the 2022 World Cup. At its heart: the decision to leave Karim Benzema out of the France squad after his injury.

Benzema suffered a muscle tear in a France training session in Doha a few days before the tournament began, and Deschamps left him out without calling up a replacement.

On the face of it, a natural call from the France head coach. Well-known journalist Daniel Riolo read it very differently, attacking Deschamps and branding the injury a "false" excuse to keep the former Real Madrid star away from the national team.

Riolo then sharpened his attack by recalling that history bears witness to Deschamps' name appearing in "suspicious matters" such as the Valencia-Marseille case and the Juventus doping scandal.

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Deschamps was annoyed. He sued Riolo for defamation in November 2025, and the hearing made for a tense day, with Deschamps, France team doctor Franck Le Gall and national team security officer Mohamed Sanhadji all appearing as witnesses. Two months later the court cleared Riolo.

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The seventeenth chamber of the Paris Court of Appeal referred in its ruling to "Riolo's desire to damage his reputation", but considered his statements "unfair, but not defamatory".

Deschamps and his lawyer Isabelle Wekstein called that decision ambiguous. The French coach lodged an appeal the same day.

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Another legal confrontation between Deschamps and the RMC journalist now awaits at the start of next year, after the Paris Court of Appeal decided to refer the case to an appeal hearing on a charge of defamation.

Riolo's lawyer, Laurent Merlet, confirmed to Le Parisien that Daniel Riolo will be tried on appeal on a charge of defamation on 13 January 2027.