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The debate over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final case is no longer about what happened in the match. It has moved to a more sensitive issue: the soundness of the procedure that will lead to the final ruling.

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Mourad El Ajouti, president of the Lawyers' Club of Morocco, has placed the reported phone call between one of the panel's arbitrators and the president of the Senegalese federation in its precise legal context. His analysis now sits at the centre of that shift.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation had sent an official letter to the Court Office of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) notifying it of the call. El Ajouti then set out a comprehensive legal reading. If proven, he argued, the incident can't be treated as a mere side issue. It goes to the very core of the arbitration itself.

In comments reported by Moroccan outlet Hespress, El Ajouti said: "If this incident is proven to be true, it is no longer simply a procedural irregularity. It affects the integrity of the composition of the arbitral panel itself, and its impact extends to the validity of any arbitral award that this panel may issue."

His starting point was the founding principle of international sports arbitration: the independence and impartiality of the arbitrator. Article R33 of the Code of Sports-related Arbitration, he explained, requires every arbitrator to be independent of and impartial towards the parties, and to stay that way throughout the proceedings. Arbitrators must also immediately disclose any circumstance likely to raise legitimate doubts about their independence or impartiality.

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That obligation doesn't rest on the CAS Code alone, he added. Because the court is based in Lausanne, it is also grounded in Swiss law. Article 182, paragraph three, of the Swiss Federal Act on Private International Law requires equal treatment of the parties and respect for their right to be heard. The proceedings must be adversarial, allowing each party to see and respond to everything submitted in the dispute.

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In El Ajouti's view, any private communication between an arbitrator and one of the parties, outside the official procedural channels and about a case still under deliberation, runs counter to these guarantees. The other party is left in the dark about what was said and loses the chance to respond. It also raises a problem over the duty of disclosure.

The standard in such cases, he stressed, doesn't require proof that the contact actually influenced the ruling. Circumstances likely to raise legitimate doubts about impartiality and independence are enough. How serious the incident is depends on the nature of the contact, its content and how closely it relates to the case.

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As for the Royal Federation's options, El Ajouti explained that Article R34 of the Code gives any party the right to challenge an arbitrator whenever circumstances raise such doubts. The request must be filed within seven days of learning of the grounds for the challenge. The competent body of the International Council of Arbitration for Sport then rules on it.

He was careful to separate two things. A letter reporting the incident aims to document it and bring it to the court's attention. A formal challenge is subject to strict conditions and deadlines.

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Nor does the ruling necessarily end the debate over the soundness of the panel's composition. Article 190 of the Swiss federal law, El Ajouti noted, allows the arbitral award to be challenged before the Swiss Federal Supreme Court within 30 days if the panel's composition was legally flawed or the principle of equal treatment was breached.

He pointed to the precedent of Chinese swimmer Sun Yang. On 22 December 2020, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court annulled an arbitral award because circumstances had raised legitimate doubts about the impartiality of one of the arbitrators, and a new panel reheard the dispute.

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El Ajouti concluded that the guarantees of independence and impartiality are not mere formalities. They are essential conditions, and a breach could affect the outcome of the entire proceedings. An offending arbitrator could also face measures affecting their professional standing, up to and including removal from the list of accredited arbitrators.