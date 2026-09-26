Rafael Louzán, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, has confirmed that Spain want to host the final of the 2030 World Cup. He backed his country's ability to stage the biggest match of a tournament shared with Portugal and Morocco.

Speaking to "Onda Cero" radio ahead of Spain's clash with England in the UEFA Nations League at Wembley, Louzán said Spain "carries the weight" of the tournament with its 11 host cities. "Everything began on the Iberian Peninsula, and there it must end, with that great final in Spain," he added.

Plenty of work remains, the federation president admitted. The aim is to "gather the votes" and deliver "the best World Cup in history", staged to mark the 100th anniversary of the tournament's launch.

Louzán also praised Luis de la Fuente, who has renewed his contract with the Spanish national team until 2032. "We are extremely pleased with this decision and this partnership," he said, commending the coach's humility and arguing that he deserves the Ballon d'Or for coaches given his record: Euro 2024, the 2025 UEFA Nations League and the 2026 World Cup.

Spain, he concluded, are living "an unprecedented sporting moment". "From the point of view of success, we are at the top of everyone," Louzán said, pointing to the men's and women's teams winning the last two editions of the World Cup.