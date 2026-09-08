France Football magazine has revealed the nominees for best goalkeeper at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, in both the men's and women's categories.

Morocco and Al-Hilal star Yassine Bounou headlines the magazine's shortlist for the men's award.

The full list of nominees reads as follows: Yassine Bounou (Morocco - Al-Hilal) - Thibaut Courtois (Belgium - Real Madrid) - Joan Garcia (Spain - Barcelona) - Gregor Kobel (Switzerland - Dortmund) - Emiliano Martinez (Argentina - Chelsea) - Edouard Mendy (Senegal - Al-Ahli) - David Raya (Spain - Arsenal) - Matvey Safonov (Russia - Paris Saint-Germain) - Unai Simon (Spain - Athletic Bilbao) - Vozinha (Cape Verde - Colo-Colo).





Barcelona are represented among the women's contenders too. The nominees are: Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham) - Cata Coll (Barcelona) - Hannah Hampton (Chelsea) - Lorena (Kansas City) - Ayaka Yamashita (Manchester City).





Last season served up plenty of drama, from domestic titles across Europe's major leagues to the UEFA Champions League and the 2026 World Cup. All of it has made this year's Ballon d'Or race one of the most exciting in recent memory.



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